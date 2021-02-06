Callan Capital LLC Sells 11,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.