Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

