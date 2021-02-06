Callan Capital LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

