Callan Capital LLC Sells 71,874 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,874 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 3.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 1.90% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth $11,127,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 178,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

