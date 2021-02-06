Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28.

