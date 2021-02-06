Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.66 million and $91,957.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.55 or 0.04151098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

