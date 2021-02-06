Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. 4,669,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $661.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.