Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.56

Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.56 and traded as high as $63.00. Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 24,003 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

About Cambria Automobiles plc (CAMB.L) (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

