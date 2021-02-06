Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Shares Up 1%

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 7,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.98% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

