Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.