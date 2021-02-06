Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Financial Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 9.64 $219.62 million $5.04 20.20 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.76 $226.36 million $2.42 7.68

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Camden Property Trust pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust N/A 1.48% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 9 0 2.64 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $100.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 9 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

