Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.99

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.99 and traded as high as $51.41. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 177,767 shares changing hands.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

