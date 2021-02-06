Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

