Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE)’s stock price rose 14.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 397,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Orebodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Orebodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.