Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.00. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 436 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$53.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.25.

About Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

