Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Up 45.3%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s share price rose 45.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,130,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 454,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.