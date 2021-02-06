Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $37.99. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 284,808 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

