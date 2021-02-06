Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

