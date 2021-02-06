Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $320,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $330,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.