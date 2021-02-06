Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $320,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $330,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

