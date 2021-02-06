Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.29. 917,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

