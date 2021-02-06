Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 615 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

