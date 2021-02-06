Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

