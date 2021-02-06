CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CarMax by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CarMax by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CarMax by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

