Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.