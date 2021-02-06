Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

