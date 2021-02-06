Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

