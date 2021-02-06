Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Carry has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and $30.97 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00128134 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,199,968 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

