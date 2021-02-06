Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $21.89 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $24.86 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00138746 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,199,968 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

