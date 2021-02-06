carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $207,453.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $207,453.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.01144766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.35 or 0.06279314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015229 BTC.

carVertical

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

