Cashhand (CHND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $749.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashhand has a market cap of $179,410.84 and $749.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashhand has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashhand Coin Profile

Cashhand (CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 154,918,149 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info

Cashhand Coin Trading

Cashhand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashhand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashhand using one of the exchanges listed above.

