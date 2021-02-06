CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.48 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $15,470.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00168959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064058 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00075880 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,142 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,122 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.