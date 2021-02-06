CasinoCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,210.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $164,210.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,134 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,114 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

