Caspian Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $3,720.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.01208233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06431225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

