Castweet Reaches Market Capitalization of $428,904.26 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Castweet token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $428,904.26 and approximately $59,811.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00459137 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00151327 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002345 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.