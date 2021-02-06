Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $37,230.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

