Catex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.96 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 106.3% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $48,696.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

