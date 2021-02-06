Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.