CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Up 0.9%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.22. 13,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

