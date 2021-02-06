Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $78.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 104.8% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $16,748.90 and $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.15 or 0.01221761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.28 or 0.06457631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00052615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005839 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

