CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 2.5% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $281,583.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

