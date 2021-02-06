Celer Network Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $57.58 million and $11.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.