Celo (CELO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007850 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $570.78 million and $14.82 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

