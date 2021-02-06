Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $32.98 million and $140,624.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.01177547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.49 or 0.06195200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,072,041 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

