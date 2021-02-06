Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.
CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
