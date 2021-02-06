Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

