Centaur Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $226,733.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

