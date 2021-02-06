Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 3.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.08% of Centene worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

