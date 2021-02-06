CertiK Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,064,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,980,585 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

