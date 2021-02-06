CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.54. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 632,957 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$395.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

