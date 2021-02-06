Chainlink Price Reaches $25.08 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.17 billion and approximately $3.15 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

